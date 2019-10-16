First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Up 8.3%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.95, approximately 5,019,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,922,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet raised First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 24.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,824,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,280,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 191,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after acquiring an additional 149,507 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

