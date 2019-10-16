First Personal Financial Services Acquires 160 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day moving average is $113.02. The firm has a market cap of $303.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

