First Personal Financial Services Has $70,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.3273 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.