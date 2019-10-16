First Personal Financial Services Sells 3,400 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,924 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,502,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after buying an additional 658,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 981,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,320,000 after buying an additional 657,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.49. 181,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $148.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.