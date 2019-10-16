First Personal Financial Services Sells 950 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1,843.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,300,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,183,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,008,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 612,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMP opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.