First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Trading 6.6% Higher After Earnings Beat

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $105.21 and last traded at $103.62, 2,251,816 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,252,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.18.

The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 539,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,141,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

