FirstBlood Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00001150 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and OKEx. FirstBlood has a market cap of $7.90 million and $57,769.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00221070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.01089437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Liqui, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

