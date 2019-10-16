FirstCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $242,385.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $242,385.00 and $47.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00035515 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00090935 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001347 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00117134 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001058 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,025.84 or 1.00190740 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000641 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.