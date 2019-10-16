FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0406 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $16,946.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

