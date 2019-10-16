FMC (NYSE:FMC) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of FMC opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. FMC’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $2,011,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,074 shares of company stock valued at $20,314,853. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FMC by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 46.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

