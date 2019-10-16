Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) Trading Up 5.3%

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP)’s share price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 157,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 97,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FELP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $226.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.20 million. Analysts predict that Foresight Energy LP will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

