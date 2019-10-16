Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

FORR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.73. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Bradford acquired 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $287,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

