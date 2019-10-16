Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 5,277 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,100,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.