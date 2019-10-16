Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,733 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in SAP by 524.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SAP by 181.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,406 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,517,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,971,000 after acquiring an additional 256,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in SAP by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,755,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,659,000 after acquiring an additional 240,014 shares in the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $140.62. The firm has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.60.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

