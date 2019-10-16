Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,941 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,941 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 115,301 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 175,369 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,810 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $130.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

