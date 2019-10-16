Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Crocs by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. CL King upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.