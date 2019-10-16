Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $347,000 Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,918,000 after acquiring an additional 710,437 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 772.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after buying an additional 449,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,256,000 after buying an additional 400,958 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Rapid7 by 52.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after buying an additional 361,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rapid7 by 305.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 318,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities set a $75.00 price target on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

RPD stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,462 shares of company stock worth $7,610,674. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

