Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FC. Roth Capital raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. 31,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 3,847.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

