Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.76, 5,424,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 586% from the average session volume of 790,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.26.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.86, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Frontline by 181.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 308,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 199,214 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 420.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 448,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

