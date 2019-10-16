FTE Networks (NASDAQ:FTNW) Trading 9.4% Higher

FTE Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNW) shares traded up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56, 84,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 372,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

FTE Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNW)

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services.

