Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Up 6.7% in September

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 30th total of 94,700 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 481,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Fuwei Films stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 172,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,522. Fuwei Films has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.