FY2019 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

BANR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. Banner has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $64.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. Banner had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,064,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,320,000 after buying an additional 317,182 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 595,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,232,000 after buying an additional 202,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4,112.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 146,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,468,000 after buying an additional 113,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banner by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $27,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $110,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $168,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

