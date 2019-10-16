FY2019 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

SLG stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

