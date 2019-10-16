FY2021 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

TRNO opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 50.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 23,810.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.