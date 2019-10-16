G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.04

G4S plc (LON:GFS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $199.04 and traded as high as $200.10. G4S shares last traded at $198.05, with a volume of 4,770,315 shares traded.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded G4S to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on G4S from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 185.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 3.59 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. G4S’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

