Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Shares Up 2.2%

Galantas Gold Corp (LON:GAL)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.94 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.94 ($0.05), 95,357 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 233% from the average session volume of 28,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

