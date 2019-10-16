Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,341 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $29,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 16,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $49.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.16.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

