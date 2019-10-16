Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,314 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Alliant Energy worth $26,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

In other news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

