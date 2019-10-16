Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $17.46 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.55%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

