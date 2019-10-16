GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.60

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.60 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 171.60 ($2.24), with a volume of 4722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.80 ($2.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $717.28 million and a PE ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 147.82.

GCP Student Living Company Profile (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for GCP Student Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Student Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.