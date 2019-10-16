General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 105,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

