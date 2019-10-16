General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 377.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 59,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.91. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

