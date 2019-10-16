Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

GEL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of GEL opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -268.63 and a beta of 1.26. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 1.15%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ryan S. Sims acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,322. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristen O. Jesulaitis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $99,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,270. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

