Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.21. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 3,967,438 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.50%. Analysts forecast that Gerdau SA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7,324.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,640,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,621,000 after buying an additional 17,403,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,170,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,454,000 after buying an additional 1,253,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gerdau by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,885,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 537,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 16,090.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth about $7,780,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

