German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,900 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 689,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,574. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $853.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.87. German American Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 27.51%. Equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $63,829.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $76,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

