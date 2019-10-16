Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.