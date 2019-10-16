Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

GLAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 74,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 13.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLAD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 114,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $287.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

