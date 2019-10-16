Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 89.98% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Lee Brubaker sold 21,502 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $244,692.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,074.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 44.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 65.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 129.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 165,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

