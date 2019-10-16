Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 102,115 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Glaukos worth $21,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Glaukos by 73.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 4.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. 164,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,298. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Glaukos Corp has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $276,702.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,858 shares of company stock worth $1,770,864. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Glaukos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

