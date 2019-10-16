GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($21.49) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($27.57) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($21.04) price target (up from GBX 1,610 ($21.04)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,708.93 ($22.33).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,673.80 ($21.87) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,689.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,618.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,770.60 ($23.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,127.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 456 shares of company stock worth $754,921.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

