GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,970 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 314,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 430,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.