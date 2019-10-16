Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $2.98. Glencore shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 5,638 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

