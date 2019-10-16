GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.22

GLI Finance Ltd (LON:GLIF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as low as $2.10. GLI Finance shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 156,368 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of GLI Finance from GBX 9.40 ($0.12) to GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get GLI Finance alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.21.

GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for GLI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLI Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.