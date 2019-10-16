Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $59.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

