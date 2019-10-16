Globaltrans Investment (LON:GLTR) Trading Up 1.1%

Globaltrans Investment PLC (LON:GLTR)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 837 ($10.94) and last traded at GBX 825 ($10.78), approximately 29,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.66).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 856.06.

About Globaltrans Investment (LON:GLTR)

Globaltrans Investment PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock, as well as fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services.

