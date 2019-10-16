GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.29. GMP Capital shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 8,800 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $165.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMP Capital Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. GMP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -20.05%.

GMP Capital Company Profile (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

