Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Insider Carolyn Ferguson Purchases 8 Shares

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,095 ($27.37) per share, with a total value of £167.60 ($219.00).

Shares of Go-Ahead Group stock opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,046.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,997.60. Go-Ahead Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and a one year high of GBX 2,242 ($29.30).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 71.91 ($0.94) dividend. This is a boost from Go-Ahead Group’s previous dividend of $30.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. Go-Ahead Group’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

GOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,010 ($26.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,991.33 ($26.02).

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

