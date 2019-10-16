GoByte Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $92,273.00 and approximately $5,934.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

