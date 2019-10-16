Gossamer Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 12,603 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,618% compared to the average daily volume of 339 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 183,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $4,032,009.72. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 21,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $461,470.24. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $275,497 and sold 450,000 shares valued at $9,668,719. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOSS opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $977.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.80 and a quick ratio of 17.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.