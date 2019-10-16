Graco (GGG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Graco to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.61%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GGG stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Graco has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $53.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

